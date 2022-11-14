NWS: Expect More Snow This Week in Indiana

STATEWIDE--This is a week where you may want to bundle up and keep the snow shovel nearby. The National Weather Service says much of Indiana will be getting snow Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

“Eventually the snow will turn to mostly rain near I-70 and points south of there. The best chances of snow are north of I-70,” said Greg Melo, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Some places in northern Indiana could get over an inch of snow, but in places further south, the totals aren’t expected to be more than an inch.

“The snow looks like it’s going to start late Monday and then continue into early Tuesday morning. The roads may be a little slushy,” said Melo.

Melo says scattered snow showers are also likely at times Wednesday. You can also expect it temperatures to hover around the freezing mark throughout the rest of the week.

“We should be drying out Thursday. We should stay around the 40s for the next few days, but we may not even get above 32 degrees Friday and Saturday. Lows could be in the low-to-mid teens north of I-70 and then mid-to-upper teens south of I-70,” said Melo.