Rex Early Dies

INDIANAPOLIS — Rex Early, a Hoosier political figure who actively supported the Republican Party, died Friday at the age of 88.

Early’s political career spanned decades.  At different points in his life, he was a Marine, Chairman of the Indiana Republican Party, author, and more.  He was also a driving force in presidential campaigns for candidates like Donald Trump.

Governor Holcomb posted a thread of Tweets in honor of the man.  He wrote, “Rex Early was truly one of a kind… Until we meet again, all Hail Rex.”  The governor also described him as the “Indiana Republican Party’s Iron Man.”

A “celebration of life” honoring Early has been planned for November 16th at the White River Yacht Club.

