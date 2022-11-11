Elon Musk Warns Twitter Employees of ‘Difficult Times Ahead’ and Ends Remote Work

Elon Musk told Twitter Employees in his first email to staff that he will be expecting them to be back in the office for at least 40 hours a week from now on, putting an end to remote working.

He went on to say that remote work will only be allowed if it is personally approved by him.

Musk had previously threatened to put an end to remote working before taking over the company.

Much of Twitter’s workforce has been remote since the beginning of the pandemic. After that, Twitter announced that staff could work from home indefinitely, and many have relocated to work remotely.

The announcement came after mass layoffs were made by Musk. Twitter hasn’t disclosed the total number of layoffs across its global workforce but told local and state officials in the U.S. that it was cutting 784 workers at its San Franciso headquarters, about 200 elsewhere in California, more than 400 in New York City, more than 200 in Seattle and about 80 in Atlanta.