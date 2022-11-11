A U.S. Attorney Speaks about the Fentanyl Crisis

INDIANAPOLIS — You might have been hearing about more fentanyl- and drug-related arrests being made recently.

U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers, Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, says the problem is one he and other members of law enforcement are trying to combat. However, he says tackling this problem will require the help of the entire community.

He says he hesitates to use the word “solutions,” because a drug crisis is like a disease that cannot be easily remedied. However, he thinks reducing the stigma around addiction, helping people get medical help if needed, having overdose-reversal drugs on hand, continuing to criminalize the drug trade, and reducing the availability of illegal drugs are all ways to help address the problem.

A popular overdose-reversal drug is naloxone; NARCAN is one brand name for the drug. Naloxone can save the life of someone who has overdosed on opioids.

Learn more about the drug, how to administer it, and the state’s distribution of it here. You can also find out more here.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, these are some resources that might be able to help:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Phone: 988 or 1-800-273-8255

Web: https://988lifeline.org/

Indiana Addiction Hotline

Phone: 1-800-662-4357

Web: https://www.in.gov/fssa/dmha/addiction-services/indiana-addiction-hotline/

Indiana 211

Phone: 211

Web: https://in211.communityos.org/

If you’re considering rehab, there are many options available around the state. This is a list of the “10 Best Rehab Centers in Indiana,” according to AddictionResource.net.