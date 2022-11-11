What You Can Do to Help a Veteran

STATEWIDE--You can put a smile on the face of a veteran on this Veterans Day.

“A simple ‘thank you’ does more than you could ever hope to think about. What we need to do is make sure that we care about these folks that put the cloth of our nation on their backs and let them know that we care about them,” said retired Brigadier General Stewart Goodwin.

Since 9/11, Goodwin says about 28,000 veterans have committed suicide and about 7,000 have been killed in combat.

“Those that are still here are often dealing with traumatic stress, but there is help out there. The 988 number is a number you can call from anywhere. When you call that number, you’ll be immediately put in touch with someone locally who can help you out,” said Goodwin.

You can find more resources available to veterans at takechargeamerica.org.

Restaurant chains across the country are offering discounts and free meals to veterans and active-duty service members on Veterans Day. Deals and discounts are on the menu at chains including Applebee’s, Outback Steakhouse, Texas Roadhouse and other places. Also offering thanks with free items are Dunkin’, IHOP, Starbucks, Wawa, and Krispy Kreme.

Proof of service is required, such as a military ID, discharge papers, VA cards, and veterans’ organization cards. Some businesses will allow dressing in uniform as identification.