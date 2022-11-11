A Suspect Killed After Chase Leads To Standoff in Tell City

TELL CITY, Ind. — A man was shot and killed after a police chase in Perry County early this morning.

It was around 6:00 a.m. when Indiana State Police say a Cannelton police officer tried to pull over Payton Masterson, 22, over for speeding. Masterson refused to stop and led police on a chase into Tell City.

He eventually led police back into Cannelton where he fired several rounds at pursuing officers damaging some of their police cruisers. He then got out of the pick-up truck he was driving, firing more rounds, and then stole another SUV.

He drove off again leading police on another chase.

“The suspect drove into the Tell City Police Department parking lot where he rammed several parked police vehicles before fleeing on foot to his apartment,” said Sgt. Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police.

That’s where a shot standoff happened as Masterson fired more rounds hitting a Perry County sheriff’s deputy’s cruiser. That’s when a Tell City officer fired his weapon.

“That’s when the threat stopped,” Ringle said. “A state police SWAT team utilized their drone and they were able to confirm that the suspect was down from an apparent gunshot wound.”

Masterson was later confirmed dead. Ringle said they don’t know yet if it was the police officer’s gunshot that killed Masterson or if it was a self-inflicted gunshot.

“We have a pretty good idea of what happened, but we’ll wait on an autopsy which is supposed to be done tomorrow,” Ringle said.

As for the police officer who fired their gun, Ringle said they are on administrative leave while the investigation into the shooting proceeds. Ringle said that is standard procedure for any case of a police officer firing their weapon.