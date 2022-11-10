Christmas with a Cop, Helping Kids This Holiday

BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Fraternal Order of Police is holding its Christmas with a Cop fundraiser once again.

This fundraiser raises money to buy warm clothes and winter gear for children around Boone County. The FOP is hoping to raise $55,000 this year, as items like winter coats, boots, shoes, and more are needed for kids up to 12 years of age.

President Craig Fouts with the Fraternal Order of Police says this program is different from others around the state. Instead of providing kids with toys and other – potentially more fun – items for the holiday, Christmas with a Cop provides children with clothing that will keep them safe on frigid winter days.

You can donate by sending checks or money orders to the Boone County FOP Christmas with a Cop P.O. Box in Lebanon. Its address is: Box 432, Lebanon, IN, 46052.

And, if you’d like your children to benefit from this program, you can get applications at various locations around Boone County. These include:

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office – 1905 Indianapolis Ave., Lebanon, IN, 46052

The Lebanon Police Department – 201 E. Main St. Ste. 1, Lebanon, IN, 46052

The Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department – 6208 Veterans Dr., Whitestown, IN, 46075

The Zionsville Police Department – 1075 Parkway Dr., Zionsville, IN, 46077

You can turn in applications to any of the above locations Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are due by 4 p.m. on November 23rd.

If you have any questions about this program, feel free to contact President Fouts at cfouts@co.boone.in.us.