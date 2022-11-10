Top 10 States People Are Fleeing and Where Are Hoosiers Going?

While moving to be closer to family has increased over the past 2 years, the most common reason for moving is work-related. According to address-change-request data from the United States Postal Service, permanent address change requests jumped 3.3% last year. The USPS data suggests that many are leaving large cities and chilly states for less congested areas and warmer climates.

According to Forbes, these are the top 10 states people are leaving:

California New York Illinois Pennsylvania Massachusetts Washington Colorado Indiana Michigan Wisconsin

Why would someone leave Indiana?

Forbes states, “Indiana’s overall population loss of nearly 12 thousand families last year is a result of lower than average pay. Despite the state’s low cost of living, Indiana’s neighboring states pay better. Those looking for substantial pay increases are looking elsewhere. Another factor in the decline is the state’s taxing of retirement income. Retired people on a fixed income may see better options outside of Indiana.”

Where Are Hoosiers Going?

These are the States that residents of Indiana want to relocate to, according to Google searches.

Illinois The average house price in this area is $269,575 which is 21.74% higher than in Indiana, where the average is $221,437 California The average house price in California is $816,804, which is the third highest in all of the US and $595,367 more expensive than in Indiana. Florida The average house price in this area is $415,762.

MovingApt.com considered search terms such as “houses in”, “Zillow”, “Apartments in”, “Living in”, “Move to”, “Live in” and “Relocate to” and looked at the combined searches for ‘each US state name to find which were the most in-demand in each state.

A spokesperson for movingapt.com said, “Often when looking to move to another area, most people’s first course of action is to consult Google for information on houses available, local schools, job opportunities and leisure activities in the area.

According to lendingtree.com, 40% of Americans were considering a move in 2022. The OECD index states that on average, 18% of a US resident’s gross adjusted disposable income is spent on keeping a roof over their heads.