NWS: Expect Cold Weather This Weekend Across Indiana, Remnants of Nicole Before That

STATEWIDE–The National Weather Service believes there is a chance that portions of Indiana will receive remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole at some point this evening.

“It won’t be too significant though. The rain will likely clear out by middle of the day Friday and then the cold starts filtering in from the northwest,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

By Saturday, things change.

“We go from the 70s Friday to high temperatures in the upper 30s by Saturday and Sunday. We also might see wind gusts around 20 mph as the cold front comes through,” said Eckhoff.

It calms down by next week. Eckhoff urges you to pay attention to the wind chill values more so than the temperatures this weekend.

“The wind chill is important, especially with how many layers you should wear. The colder it is, the more you’ll want to bundle up, so you don’t put yourself at risk for hypothermia,” said Eckhoff.

Eckhoff does not expect there to be any snow at this point.

“We don’t have snow in the forecast just yet, but there could be some flurries possible Saturday and maybe again either Tuesday or Wednesday next week,” said Eckhoff.