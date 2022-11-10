Help Needed in Finding Possible Arsonist

INDIANAPOLIS — The Wayne Township Fire Department is asking for your help in identifying a suspected arsonist.

Investigators believe an October fire at the Center Point Apartment Homes might have been the work of an arsonist. These are the apartments on Hollow Run Drive in Indianapolis.

The Wayne Township Fire Department and the Indiana Arson & Crime Association think a six-foot-tall black man between the ages of 18 and 25 is responsible.

In images sent out by the fire department, the suspect is wearing a white Halloween mask that covers his entire face, mostly black clothing, and tennis shoes.

If you know anything about this, please call Crime Stoppers (317-262-TIPS) or the Indiana Department of Homeland Security‘s Arson Hotline (1-800-382-4628), or submit information online at CrimeTips.org.

There could be a reward for tippers who help law enforcement catch the suspect.