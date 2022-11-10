Downtown Indy Veterans Day Parade to be In-Person for First Time Since 2019

INDIANAPOLIS–For the first time since 2019, the Veterans Day parade will be in-person in downtown Indianapolis Friday.

“There’s been a lot of buzz this year about the parade since we haven’t been able to have one in a while because of the pandemic. There will be almost 60 units in the parade, so it should be a very good day,” said Brigadier General Stewart Goodwin, Executive Director at the Indiana War Memorial.

It starts with a breakfast that goes from 8 until 9 am. Breakfast buffet tickets are $20 per person. There will be live music and an awards ceremony.

“Then at 11 is where the ceremony will be held,” said Goodwin.

That ceremony will consist of a musical prelude by the 38th Division Band of the Indiana National Guard, followed by guest speakers, wreath laying, a flyover performed by the Indiana Air National Guard, and tolling of the U.S.S. Indianapolis bell.

The parade begins at noon. It begins at Michigan and Pennsylvania Street. The route is south on Pennsylvania, west on New York Street, and then north on Meridian Street. The route is based around the Legion Mall and Indiana War Memorial. The parade ends at Meridian and St. Clair.

“I would also like to thank all of those in the community that are offering discounts or free things to veterans on that particular day. It’s very important,” said Goodwin.

For example, participating McDonalds will also let Veterans get a combo meal for free. All they have to do is show their military ID. They can also go to the State Fair Dairy Bar Friday from 11 to 2 for free, 16-ounce milkshakes. The first 500 customers will also get a commemorative cup. Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating Little Caesars.