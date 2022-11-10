Braun Likely To Decide On Political Future In Early December

INDIANAPOLIS — There are just two years left on Sen. Mike Braun’s term in the U.S. Senate. Braun is beginning to contemplate his political future now that the midterm elections are mostly in the rearview mirror.

Braun has a choice to either seek re-election to the Senate or possibly make a run for governor of Indiana come 2024. The current governor, Eric Holcomb, is term-limited and cannot seek re-election.

“I’ve got to make that decision because it’s either/or,” Braun said on WISH-TV. “All I can tell you is I will declare what I’m going to do publicly here very soon.”

He added that it would likely be sometime around Dec. 1 that he will decide which direction to go. If he were to stay in Congress, Braun said he already has a rough road map of what he wants to focus on. The overall theme of that road map is transparency of government.

“If we as Republicans want to run the show in D.C. tell Americans, tell Hoosiers, what you are for,” Braun said. “(Transparency) is something we need to work on. I think the election itself isn’t surprising because we’ve been divided by very narrow margins for a good while now.”

Republicans are still on track to regain control of the U.S. House once the midterm votes are counted. As for the Senate, it is still a toss-up as votes are still being tabulated in Nevada and Alaska, along with Georgia going to a run-off election. Republicans need all three of those seats to gain control of the Senate.

Braun was also asked about President Biden and the decisions he’s made as president. With some of his GOP colleagues calling for impeachment proceedings if they regain control of Congress, Braun is open to that but also skeptical.

“I think that when it comes to that, you’re continuing that kind of mentality of the Hatfields and McCoys that has largely been the dynamic since I’ve been there,” said Braun. “I don’t know if that’s gained for either party. If there is a valid reason to do it then I think it’s part of your constitutional duty.”