Indy Mayor Hogsett Not Sure on Running for Third Term

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett hasn’t made a decision yet on whether to seek a third term in office.

Hogsett told our news gathering partners at WISH-TV that he wanted to wait until after the passage of the city’s budget and midterm elections before making up his mind.

“I intend to be making decisions and announcements probably by the end of the month,” said Hogsett in an interview with WISH-TV. “It’s probably 50/50 proposition right now. I have to have lengthy conversations with my family. It’s been a difficult three-year period during the second term.”

Hogsett first began serving as Mayor of Indianapolis at the start of 2016.