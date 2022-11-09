Two People Injured on I-70 EB Crash Near Sherman Drive in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS–Two people were injured in a crash that happened at around 5 Wednesday morning on I-70 eastbound near Sherman Drive in Indianapolis.

“It was a chain of events that involved four vehicles. It led to two people being hurt, one of them very critically. A man was driving a car on I-70 eastbound. We’re not sure why, but that man lost control of his car and hit the wall. While he was outside, his car was still in the road after it hit the wall,” said Indiana State Police Sergeant John Perrine.

Perrine said after he got out, someone else drove up and hit him. Then two other cars got “tangled up in that wreckage.”

They don’t believe weather was a factor. They are trying to determine the cause of the crash.

All lanes of eastbound Interstate I-70 reopened shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday.