Fire at Apartment Complex on Indy’s SouthEast Side Forces People to Evacuate

INDIANAPOLIS--There was a fire Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) says it happened at the Emerson Village Lake Apartments around 4:15. That is near the intersection of Emerson Avenue and Shelbyville Road.

“We found heavy fire pushing from the roof area of the building. There were about 20 people that are now displaced (don’t have a place to stay),” said Rita Reith, Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief.

Reith says it will be a period of transition for those 20 people.

“We had Red Cross on scene along with IFD Victims Assistance and the apartment’s management. The management told us that they have units within that area where they can put displaced residents. They also have units in other complexes where they can put displaced residents,” said Reith.

One firefighter ended up with heat exhaustion but was treated be medical personnel and then returned to work. No one at the apartment complex was hurt.

“It was up in the attic space. It appears that it started on the second floor and then got up into the attic space, so it had quite a head start on us before we got there. It was a pretty aggressive attack, though, from firefighters to keep it from damaging more of the structure,” said Reith.

8 of the apartments sustained significant damage. The IFD is trying to figure out what caused the fire.