INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Colts have fired Head Coach Frank Reich.

Reich compiled a 40-33-1 record with the Colts, a job he took in 2018 after Josh McDaniels opted out of it. Reich had guided the team to two playoff appearances. He has a postseason record of 1-2.

Jeff Saturday has been named the interim head coach.

Saturday is a former six-time Pro-Bowl Center for Indianapolis.

The Colts will hold a press conference this evening at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.