Restraining Order Stops Kroger from Buying Albertsons

KING COUNTY, WA.–A planned merger between two major grocery store chains is on hold thanks to a court order in Washington state. A temporary restraining order issued late last week will keep Kroger from buying Albertsons. The deal was supposed to happen Monday.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit to stop the payment. The lawsuit argues the payment would leave Albertsons short on cash during the process to review the merger and that could put the company at a competitive disadvantage. Ferguson says Albertsons would have to borrow one-and-a-half billion dollars to make the payment.

A spokesman for Albertsons says the company will seek to overturn the restraining order as quickly as possible. Kroger has several locations across Indiana.

In total, the deal is worth more than $24 billion. Both chains currently operate nearly five-thousand stores in the U.S. and employ more than 700,000 people.