Family of 9 Displaced from Fire

INDIANAPOLIS — The home of a family of nine was damaged from a fire on Saturday.

The Indianapolis Fire Department does not know what caused the fire, but were called to the home around 2000 Sotheby Lane around 1:40 p.m.

IFD says everyone inside the home was able to evacuate safely through the back door.

High winds on Saturday exacerbated the severity of the fire, causing some slight damages to the neighboring homes on each side of the house.

While fighting the blaze, one firefighter got a slight injury.

The family says that they noticed the fire outside their front door, but aren’t sure how it started.

IFD says that due to the damages done to the home, the family is displaced from the fire. IFD and the Red Cross are assisting the family in getting shelter.