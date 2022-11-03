Woman Dies in Kokomo Apartment Fire

KOKOMO, Ind. – Kokomo police are investigating the death of a 45-year-old woman who died Wednesday afternoon in an apartment fire.

Officers were called to help the Kokomo Fire Department around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for a residential fire on Joyce Drive. Witnesses told first responders they were trying to get a woman out of the apartment.

Police said they were able to get inside and pull the woman out, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was identified as Tonya Bergen-Rowe, 45, of Kokomo. Her cause of death has not been determined.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.