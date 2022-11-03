Listen Live
Man Shot by Fort Wayne Police Dies

FORT WAYNE — The man who was shot by a Fort Wayne Police officer Wednesday has died.

Officers were called near Poplar Street and Hoagland Avenue.  They heard that a man might have pulled a gun on a woman.  There, an officer says the man pulled out his weapon.

The officer shot 18-year-old Wyatt Beckler.  Police reported that Beckler was taken to the hospital in stable condition, but later said he was in life-threatening condition.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office revealed Thursday that he died at the hospital.  No officers were injured.

Police are still investigating.

