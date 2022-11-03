Judge Allows Allen to Be Moved; Chides People Demanding “Public Information”

DELPHI, Ind.–Richard Allen, the man arrested and charged with murder in the killings of Abby Williams and Libby German, was moved Thursday from a county jail to a state facility, at the request of Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby. Allen was moved for his safety. according to Judge Benjamin Diener.

Diener noted that Allen was in protective gear during his initial court appearance to protect him from the public.

The judge also criticized people for demanding information about the case.

“This judicial officer keeps getting direct requests from non-parties for “public information,” claiming that this officer has seven (7) days or one (1) day, when hand delivered, to respond to the request or face litigation!,” wrote the judge of himself.

He wrote in his order that YouTube videos have been created about him.

“While this officer is responsible for the entirety of the Circuit Court docket it attempts to ignore the maelstrom of “interest” from the public, it is known that YouTube already hosts content regarding family members of this judicial officer, including photos,” he wrote, then adding some words for the public at large.

“The public’s blood lust for information, before it exists, is extremely dangerous. ALL PUBLIC SERVANTS administering this action do not feel safe and are not protected,” he wrote.

Diener said that all public information will be available the “minute it exists”.

“Most of the “public interest” consists of people attempting to raise their status or profit financially,” he said. “When the public peddles misinformation with reckless abandon, we all are not safe.”

The probable cause and charging documents against Allen have been sealed. A hearing to determine whether that information will be unsealed is set for Nov. 22.