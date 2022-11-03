Cyndi Carrasco: A Good Prosecutor Advocates for Victims, Ryan Mears Hasn’t Done That

INDIANAPOLIS--You have probably heard Republican candidate for Marion County Prosecutor Cyndi Carrasco say Democrat incumbent Ryan Mears is not the man for the job. In an interview with 93 WIBC’s Tony Katz Thursday morning, she also discussed what she feels is being overlooked the most in Marion county’s crime cases: the victims.

“You have to advocate for victims. And for a long time now, I have seen a prosecutor’s office that has gotten away from advocating for victims, but instead advocating for people who have committed crimes over and over again,” said Carrasco.

Carrasco says the position is not a “one size fits all.”

“There has to be a combination of somebody who’s willing to lead, somebody who’s going to do the job, and someone who will meet with victims and their families,” said Carrasco.

Mears assumed the post after then-Prosecutor Terry Curry stepped down for health reasons in 2019.

“These are the three years where Indianapolis has had the three worst years in crime. There have been two years of record of homicides. The number of non-fatal shootings is over 1,000 just this year alone. We’re going to hit more than 200 homicides for the third straight year. People want change. If the true measure of the success of the prosecutor is courtroom experience, then why is it that a person who’s had almost their entire career in the courtroom has had such a negative effect on the prosecutor’s office the way Mears has,” said Carrasco.

Previously, Carrasco was appointed as the State’s second-ever Inspector General and the first woman to hold the post in 2015. She also served as Deputy General Counsel and Ethics Officer to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

Election Day is November 8.