Miami County Prosecutors Want to Drop Some Charges Against Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind.–Prosecutors in Miami County are asking a judge to drop five of the 30 child porn-related charges against Kegan Kline.

The prosecutor’s motion claims there is insufficient evidence to prove those five charges. Kline had been facing 30 counts ranging from possession of child porn and exploitation to obstruction of justice. Kline’s jury trial is set for January 18, 2023.

He admitted to creating the fake, online “anthony_shots” profile to meet underage girls and receive explicit photos.

Kline has been interviewed about the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German but has not been considered a suspect in that case.

The charges stem from a search of Kline’s Peru, Indiana, home on Feb. 25, 2017, just 11 days after the bodies of German and Williams were discovered.