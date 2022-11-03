Homeowner Shot, Killed South of Cloverdale

OWEN COUNTY, Ind.-A man was shot and killed by someone who broke into his house Wednesday evening in Owen County, said Indiana State Police. They are looking for two people.

It was 8:15 p.m. when police got a call that someone had broken into a house near State Rd. 231 and North Cataract Rd., which is south of Cloverdale. Before police got there, the people who live in the house and the crooks shot at each other.

When Owen County deputies got there they found Gilard Garcia Salinas, 39, the homeowner, shot outside the house.

Deputies provided first aid and tried CPR, but Salinas died in his yard.

The two crooks had gotten away before cops got there, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.

Police were only able to get a vague description of the suspect vehicle. It’s gray or blue, and that’s all they know. The suspects left, but it wasn’t clear which way they went. Investigators have begun to look through surveillance video from around the area to try and find out more.

Indiana State Police are now investigating. First Sergeant Michael Wood of the Bloomington Post, said home invasions do happen.

“I wouldn’t say it’s unusual. But, in this particular case it’d be very early for us to speculate if it was targeted or a random act,” he said. “Our investigators are trying to determine that right now.”

It is not believed that the public is in danger and investigators are looking for any information that the public may have, aid a news release. If you know anything, you can call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post with any leads at 812-332-4411 and ask for Detective Ian Matthews.