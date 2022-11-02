Man Found Guilty of 2021 Apartment Complex Killing

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found guilty of the murder of a woman in 2021.

Wednesday, the Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced the end of a two-day trial which had Marco Pacheco-Aleman convicted for the murder of Karen Castro-Martinez.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police responded to a call of shots fired at the Sawmill Apartments, on Indianapolis’ southeast side.

Police say they arrived to Castro-Martinez with a gunshot wound to the head.

A witness told them that after hearing an argument between Castro-Martinez and Pacheco-Aleman, they heard a gunshot, then Castro-Martinez saying she didn’t want to die.

After that, Pacheco-Aleman was said to have been seen running away with their child in a car. The child was found at a family member’s home, and Pacheco-Aleman was found the next day asleep in the car in Floyd County.

After police arrested him, they found a bullet in his pocket, which matched the 9mm round used in the murder.

“A child has now tragically lost both their parents to domestic-related homicide,” Prosecutor Mears stated in a press release. “Our thoughts and support are with this child and the Castro-Martinez family, as we know the grief and trauma of losing a loved one does not end today.”

Pacheco-Aleman’s sentencing is December 12th.