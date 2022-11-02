Update on Huntington County Jail Death Investigation

HUNTINGTON COUNTY — Indiana State Police have released more information about the death of a Huntington County inmate.

42-year-old Bunker Hill man, Nicholas Parks, was found unresponsive early in the morning on October 22nd. Attempts to save him were not successful.

At the time, State Police said this was not the first time Parks had had a medical issue, and that there were no obvious signs of a struggle.

Now, three inmates and one other man have been charged in connection with Parks’ death.

22-year-old Michael Kelly Jr., 40-year-old Jacob Lee Landon Johnson, and 36-year-old Nicholas Shepperd are serving time at the Huntington County Jail. They were charged with drug-related crimes including Dealing a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death.

Police have also arrested 41-year-old Duane Barnes. He is facing multiple drug-related felony charges, including Aiding in Trafficking with an Inmate.

The Huntington County Coroner’s Office will have more information after evaluating Parks’ toxicology and autopsy results.