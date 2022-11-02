NWS: Fog, Rain, and High Wind Gusts are Possible Over the Next Few Days

STATEWIDE–Some parts of the state will have morning fog Thursday, high wind gusts Friday, and rain Saturday.

Many places in Indiana got some dense fog Wednesday.

“We’ll see that again Thursday, especially in Indianapolis and points east of there. Visibility will be down a little bit. Then it will improve as the day goes on,” said Mike Ryan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

The wind gusts Friday could be as high as 40 mph at times.

“That will be from Indianapolis and points north. So we’re talking about places like Lafayette and Kokomo. The gusts could be a little higher than 40 in the peak gusts. There is a threat of rain because a front is moving through. The best chance for that is Saturday,” said Ryan.

With it being November, temperatures will inevitably cool down.

“There are signs far out on the horizon that we’re probably looking at a shift to colder weather by the end of next week and into next weekend,” said Ryan.