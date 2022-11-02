Woman Found Shot in Car on Indy’s Northeast Side, Later Dies

INDIANAPOLIS--A woman found shot in a neighborhood on the northeast side of Indianapolis later died from her injuries Tuesday night.

IMPD says they were told that a person had been shot around 7 at the intersection of East 40th street and North Emerson Avenue.

Officers found two women in a car. One of them had been shot. She was taken to a trauma center seriously injured and died there. The other woman was not injured.

“I have been reiterating this so many times. If someone sees something, they need to say something. People need to allow police to do their job so we can help them resolve conflicts before they start. Now we have a person that’s deceased. Two lives, the victim and the suspect, will be changed forever over something that probably could have been resolved with words,” said IMPD Captain Mike Leepper.

The woman’s death has been ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Michael McWhorter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by e-mail at Michael.McWhorter2@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.