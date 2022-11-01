IMPD Investigating Homicide from June Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – A man who was shot in the summer died two months later due to complications from their gunshot wound, says the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers responded to the 1400 block of North Gladstone Avenue on the morning of June 27 for a person who was shot. That’s on the east side, just south of 16th Street.

Officers identified the victim as 28-year-old Gregory Ware. He had been shot in the chest and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. IMPD says Ware was taken released from the hospital two months later. He died September 4 because of complications related to the gunshot wound.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled the death as a homicide October 28th.

If you know anything about what happened, call IMPD.