Winning $1 Million Powerball Ticket Bought in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone in Indiana bought a ticket worth $1 million.

The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matching all five numbers in the latest drawing, but not the Powerball.

The winning numbers in Monday’s night drawing were 13-19-36-39-59, with a Powerball of 13.

The jackpot now grows to $1.2 billion, the fourth largest amount in U.S. history. The cash value is $596.7 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, November 2.