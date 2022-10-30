2 Men Dead in Multiple Weekend Shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police say two are dead and multiple people have been injured in shootings throughout the weekend.

Two people, who were previously reported to be in critical condition, were pronounced deceased Sunday morning.

Police say that the first was a man found shot in his car on 30th and Arlington Avenue, nearby a BP gas station. Officers responded to the call and found the man shot, with money and marijuana in his car. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

Then a party on the near westside ended after three people were hit in a shooting. The shooting happened outside a home on Winfield Avenue, police arrived to one man in critical condition and a woman in stable condition. Sunday morning, police later announced that the man had died from his gunshot wounds. Another man was hurt in that shooting, but it was only a graze wound.

Just after midnight Sunday, IMPD responded to a walk-in gunshot victim at Eskenazi Hospital. The last update on their condition was that the victim was awake and breathing.

Then a man was found shot near 21st and North Arlington Avenue Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m. His condition is unknown.

Nearby to that shooting, IMPD responded to another man found shot around 2100 North Arlington Avenue around 8:50a.m. Sunday. Police found the victim awake and breathing.