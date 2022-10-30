Death Sentence for Suspect of Richmond Police Officer Killing

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wayne County Prosecutor, Mike Shipman, has requested the death penalty for the man who is accused of killing Officer Burton.

The prosecutor filed paperwork Friday requesting the death penalty for Phillip Matthew Lee. Lee has pleaded not guilty.

Police say that in August, Richmond Police officer Seara Burton was shot by Lee. Officer Burton and her police dog were called to assist the scene. Family members say that Lee was on meth and did not want to go back to jail.

Officer Burton was taken off life support in September and died September 18th.