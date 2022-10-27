Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana.

Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin.

Before three of those men could bring the drugs to their destination of Indianapolis, they were arrested on the drive over.

Court documents say those men, driving to deliver the drugs to Kirby, were stopped in Missouri for a traffic violation back in 2019. A K-9 officer alerted police to the drugs in the car. Once removing the spare tire, over 5 pounds of a mix of heroin and fentanyl. The three men in the vehicle, Elias Parada-Borquez, Javier Lopez-Juarez, and Denice Cardenas were arrested.

The DEA says that 2 milligrams of fentanyl can kill the average person.

During the investigation, officers learned that the three men were delivering the drugs from San Bernardino, California by a Mexican-based source to sell in Indianapolis.

The three men previously collected a motorcycle and Camaro as collateral from Kirby for the drug organization, then would wait in Indianapolis for profits before returning to San Bernardino.

Kirby was arrested and had a loaded Glock .45 handgun in his possession. He was later acquitted in a charge for carrying that firearm during a drug-trafficking offense.

In September, Prada-Borquez received three and a half years in prison and Cardenas received over three years in prison. In 2020, Lopez-Juarez was sentenced almost four years in prison.