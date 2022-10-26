25 Years in Prison for 6 Robberies in 6 Weeks

INDIANAPOLIS — A man committed six robberies in just as many weeks and is now sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Devonte Bailey, 24-years-old, will be behind bars at a federal prison for 25 years after pleading guilty to his charges.

Court documents say all the robberies happened within six weeks, and that Bailey even robbed the same store three times.

The robberies took place from October 6th, 2018, until Bailey’s arrest on November 22nd. Using a gun, Bailey first robbed four men inside of a residential garage, taking the keys to their cars and phones. He left the scene in one of the cars that he stole.

A day later, Bailey was almost caught by IMPD when an officer responded to a call of shots fired. Arriving to the scene, that officer found Bailey sitting in that stolen car, but before being arrested, Bailey started a police chase that ended when he cut through an apartment complex and lost the police officer chasing him.

On the same day of November 1st, Bailey attempted to rob a Dollar Tree on High School Road, then robbed a Circle K on Lafayette Road. He left the Dollar Tree without stealing any money, but stole a bag of Doritos, cigarettes, and the money in the cash register of the Circle K.

A week later, on November 7th, Bailey returned to that Circle K to rob it a second time. With his silver revolver, Bailey once again stole cigarettes and money from the store.

The next week, Bailey robbed a Kentucky Fried Chicken/Taco Bell restaurant on Georgetown Road of the money held in a safe.

November 22nd, Bailey returned to the same Circle K as before to rob it a third time. Once he found an employee, he threatened them to open the cash register and stole a customer’s car keys. Bailey fled out the store but was chased by that customer, who tried to block Bailey’s car as he drove away, almost getting hit in the process.

He crashed his car into a tree, then ran to a storage area where Police found and arrested him. Bailey confessed to those robberies in a police interrogation.

Bailey – who was previously convicted for battery with a deadly weapon – pled guilty to robbery, brandishing a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.