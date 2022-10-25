Three Minors Injured, Two Airlifted to Hospital in Crash

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Three people were injured in a car crash and two children had to be airlifted to a hospital.

Indiana State Police say the accident happened Wednesday morning, around 7:50a.m., when two vehicles crashed on County Roads 850 South and 300 East.

An SUV, 2004 Cadillac SRX, was driving westbound on 850 South when the driver proceeded from a stop sign, colliding with a car driving southbound on 300 East.

That car, a 2007 Saturn Ion which did not need to stop and had the right of way, rolled from the crash ejecting the front passenger from the car. In the crash two others were injured, one 14-year-old passenger in the Cadillac and the other a 8-year-old passenger in the Saturn.

The passenger who was ejected, a 12-year-old, and the 8-year-old were both airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. The 14-year-old was taken to a hospital for neck pain.

Neither the driver nor passengers in the Saturn were wearing seat belts when the crash happened. Both drivers were not injured in the crash.

Maconaquah Schools confirmed Tuesday morning in a Facebook post that two of the minors injured in the crash were their students, “We have since been updated on newer information that only two of the students involved are currently enrolled at our school. The two Maconaquah students that were involved have minor injuries and were not lifelined. We ask that you continue to keep all of those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”