Tickets Now On Sale For 107th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Tickets for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 are now on sale.

Tickets hit the box office today, says Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles. He says he’s encouraged that ticket sales will be better than last year since ticket renewals after last season’s race were so strong.

“We’re 215 days away,” Boles said. “Our renewals, believe it or not, are the best we’ve had since I’ve been president. Even better than for the 100th running, which is quite surprising.”

In particular, Boles expects better numbers for the Snake Pit this coming year with numbers having been down last year. Boles attributes the shortfall in the Snake Pit to college-age kids having gone three years without the Snake Pit because of the pandemic. But, he said they are planning for a resurgence in ticket general admission tickets because of the snake Pit this year.

Along with the 500, tickets are also on sale for every other event on the 2023 calendar except the BC39 in September as well as the planned IMSA race during that same month. Boles said those tickets will go on sale later this Fall.

For the GMR Grand Prix, Boles said ticket sales have been strong for that race as well for the type of event it is.

“The Indianapolis 500 is its own thing,” Boles said. ‘The GMR Grand Prix is more in the 20,000 to 30,000 range. Which is a little more than a basketball game, but if you want to come watch a race and not deal with a big crowd then that’s the race to choose.”

Kids 15 and under will continue to be admitted free for all racing events at IMS again this year. Tickets are on sale at ims.com/events.