Indianapolis Man Arrested in Angola on Drug, Gun Charges

ANGOLA, Ind. – A man from Indianapolis was arrested for drug and gun possession after he was pulled over for speeding on an interstate in Angola.

State Police arrested 45-year-old Anthony Liner Saturday after a state trooper saw him driving over 100 miles per hour on I-69 Saturday night.

After a search of Liner’s vehicle, police found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded handgun. According to state police, Liner is not allowed to own a gun in Indiana.

He was arrested and taken to the Stueben County Jail. Liner faces several drug charges and two others for reckless driving and unlawful carrying of a handgun. A pretrial hearing is set for November 22.