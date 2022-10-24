Liz Cheney Says Republican Party Will Shatter If Trump Becomes Nominee

Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney said at The Texas Tribune Festival Saturday that if former President Donald Trump becomes the Republican Party’s nominee for president in 2024, she will not remain a Republican.

“I think that the party has either got to come back from where we are right now, which is a very dangerous, toxic place, or the party will splinter and there will be a new conservative party that rises, “And if Donald Trump is the nominee of the Republican Party, the party will shatter and there will be a conservative party that rises in its place.

Cheney, who lost in Wyoming’s August primary after becoming Trump’s most fierce GOP critic, expressed dismay over the number of Republican candidates in the Nov. 8th midterms who deny the legitimacy of the 2020 election. She acknowledged that the Jan. 6 committee’s investigation will be permanently ended in January if Republicans retake control of the House.

Cheney has signaled before that she might run for president in 2024. Although she dodged a question about the possibility of running in the upcoming election.