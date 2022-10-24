Boo! Indianapolis Takes The #3 Spot In The Country For Latest Sunset On Halloween

Halloween will happen on Monday, October 31, 2022. Accordingly, this is the time of year when there is a marked change in weather as things begin to cool. Families gather at pumpkin patches, corn mazes and on hayrides and also trick-or-treaters try to fill their candy pails.

Vivint collected sunset data from the Almanac. Through their research, Vivant found that Indianapolis has one of the latest sunsets in the nation on Halloween.

Atlanta, Georgia’s sunset will occur at 6:47pm. Louisville, Kentucky will experience sunset at 6:46pm. In Central Indiana, we should prepare for one of the latest sunset times on All Hallow’s Eve – with Indianapolis, IN taking the #3 spot for the latest sunset at 6:45 p.m. To view the entire list from Vivint of sunsets across America on Halloween, click here.

Did you know?

More people are buying costumes for their pets. Americans spent nearly $500 million on costumes for their pets —more than double what they spent in 2010. The most popular costumes for pets are the pumpkin, followed by the hot dog, and the bumblebee in third place.

This year, the average U.S. household is expected to spend $100.45 on Halloween expenses, from decorations to treats to costumes. Collectively, that’s about $10.6 billion between the 69% of households that celebrate.

Did you know?

Although it is unknown precisely where and when the phrase “trick or treat” was coined, the custom had been part of American popular culture since 1951, when trick-or-treating was depicted in the Peanuts comic strip. In 1952, Disney produced a cartoon called “Trick or Treat” featuring Donald Duck and his nephews Huey, Dewey and Louie.

WalletHub has gathered information regarding Halloween spending habits. Here is a look at tricks and treats by the numbers.

Halloween Facts: