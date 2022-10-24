ISP: Florida Man Killed in Crash on Indiana Toll Road

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind.–A man from Florida was killed in a crash that happened in LaGrange County Sunday night.

State police say Kubanychbek Abdyrakhmanov, 41, of Coral Springs, Florida, hit a deer in the left lane on I-90 (the Indiana Toll Road) with his Lexus 460 passenger car. He got out to take a look at the damage. That caused a chain reaction crash involving other drivers who were trying to avoid hitting him.

Police say Peter Flores, 26, of Toledo, Ohio hit Abdyrakhmanov’s Lexus from behind and caused the Lexus to run over Abdyrakhmanov and kill him.

Flores was transported to a hospital where he submitted to chemical testing as required by law for drivers involved in fatal or serious bodily injury crashes. Both of Flores’ passengers are okay.

A passenger in Abdyrakhmanov’s car was uninjured.

The eastbound lanes of the Toll Road were shut down for several hours while the crash was cleaned up.