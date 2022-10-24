ISP: Man Arrested for Child Sex Crimes Dating Back to Late 90s

LANESVILLE, Ind. — A man from Harrison County has been arrested and charged with child sex crimes dating back to the late 1990s.

Indiana State Police announced Monday the arrest of 57-year-old Rex Sheckell of Lanesville. An investigation into Sheckell began in July, and over the course of three months, detectives found evidence that Sheckell committed molestations and other crimes against children at his home and a camp within the county. The time frame given by police is “late 1990s to early 2000s,” which would put Sheckell in his 30s, roughly.

State Police got the arrest warrant last week and went to Sheckell’s home Thursday night. He gave up and went into police custody without any trouble, say police.

He’s currently sitting in the Harrison County Jail facing four counts of child molesting, two counts of incest and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor.

The investigation is far from over, say State Police, and they ask you if you have any information about Rex Sheckell to call the Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post at 1-812-248-4374.