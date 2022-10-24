Marion County Candidates Take Every Opportunity As Election Day Nears

INDIANAPOLIS — Several candidates for public office in Marion County took part in a public forum over the weekend to answer questions from voters.

Election Day is just over two weeks away. Among the candidates at the forum hosted by Indy Politics were GOP challenger for Indiana 7th congressional district Angela Grabovsky, as well as the candidates for Marion County prosecutor Cyndi Carrasco (R) and incumbent Ryan Mears (D).

Grabovsky took the time to rip his opponent incumbent Congressman Andre Carson (D) for not attending the forum.

“Unfortunately my opponent is not here,” she said. “I also went to his office on the 27th of September asking him for a debate and he has not responded.”

Grabovsky also said that Carson’s office told her that the congressman has not been to his office in Indianapolis in two-and-a-half years. She added that “his constituents are not able to get responses from him other than form letters.”

On the issues, Grabovsky said her priorities are to get government spending under control to help bring down inflation if elected.

As for the candidates for prosecutor, the usual talking points were addressed.

“Under my leadership … we have a 90-percent conviction rate as it relates to homicide cases,” said Mears. “But, if can tell you that when you walk out of that courtroom you have not solved violent crime in our community.”

Mears added that it is a strategy not to be “tough on crime” by smart on crime.

His opponent, Carrasco, disagreed to an extent, saying Indy is in the middle of a public safety crisis with the city having had record homicides in the last two years. Her solutions focus on cracking down on repeat offenders.

“It’s focusing on holding those repeat violent offenders accountable,” said Carrasco. “When you have a pattern of showing repeat violent behavior, I just don’t think it’s appropriate for us to be able to put those folks back out on the streets and give them the opportunity to re-offend.”

She said Mears’ office has enabled repeat offenders to continue to commit violent crimes.

Recent polling shows Mears leading Carrasco as we get closer to Election Day. In the race for Indy’s congressional seat, Carson is far ahead of Grabovsky.