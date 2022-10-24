Two Killed In Monday Morning Shooting, Caps Off Weekend Of Violence

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot and killed on the north side of Indianapolis early this morning.

Police responded to 38th and Meridian Street intersection shortly before 5:00 a.m. The call was about one person shot, but police arrived to find two people dead from gunshot wounds.

Six people were shot and one person killed between Saturday and Sunday throughout Indianapolis.

The weekend started with two people shooting on the east side Saturday morning. Police were called to Community East Hospital where one person had a graze wound and another was serious with a gunshot wound.

Three other non-fatal shootings throughout the city happened in the hours that followed.

Then on Sunday near 42nd and Post Road, a person was found shot to death. Police haven’t said yet who the person was who was shot. They are looking for a suspect.