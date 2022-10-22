Huntington County Jail Inmate Dies

HUNTINGTON — The death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail has prompted a police investigation.

Early Saturday morning, jail staff were told that an inmate was possibly having a medical problem. They soon found 42-year-old Bunker Hill man, Nicholas Parks, unresponsive.

Jail staff and emergency medical services tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead by the Huntington County Coroner.

Indiana State Police are now investigating. They said Saturday in a press release that this was not the first time Parks had had a medical issue, and that there were no obvious signs of a struggle.

The Huntington County Coroner’s Office will have more information after evaluating his toxicology and autopsy results.