Arrest Made Following Boone County Social Media Threat

BOONE COUNTY — A high school student was arrested Friday for a social media threat against a person or people at Western Boone Schools.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that Kenneth Getch has been arrested for Intimidation.

Investigators began looking into the threat on October 16th. Soon, they found the 18-year-old Lebanon High School student they believed was responsible for posting it.

A trespass warning for the Western Boone County Community School Corporation was issued against him. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office noted that his threat was not deemed “credible.”

An update about this case was shared Thursday. It said that the post was likely a response to “an incident” at an October 14th Lebanon High School/Western Boone High School football game.

Sheriff Mike Nielsen said, “We will not tolerate any threats being made against anyone, especially those made towards our schools.”

Getch is now sitting at the Boone County Jail.