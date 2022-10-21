Man Charged for Stealing Unemployment

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been charged for stealing tens of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits.

Indiana State Police first began investigating the now 25-year-old Covenant Ben more than two years ago. They worked with the FBI and other organizations to gather evidence against him.

Police believe Ben secretly used four men’s identifying information to get unemployment benefits through the State of Nevada. He was able to get the benefits on debit cards.

Ben used a Bank of America ATM multiple times between December 2020 and February 2021. The ATM he used is on West 56th Street in Indianapolis.

He has been charged with four felony counts of Theft. All total, police think Ben stole more than 42,600 dollars.