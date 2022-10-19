New Federal Charge Against Former Henry County Sheriff’s Reserve Deputy

INDIANAPOLIS — New charges have been filed against a former Henry County Sheriff’s Reserve Deputy.

A federal grand jury in Indianapolis gave a five-count superseding indictment for excessive force and obstruction of justice for that former Henry County Deputy and a former New Castle Police Lieutenant.

The superseding indictment adds a charge of witness tampering to former Henry County Sheriff’s Reserve Deputy Adam Guy. The grand jury says that Guy engaged in misleading conduct towards someone with the intent to interfere in an investigation into of unreasonable force.

That investigation focused on former New Castle Police Lieutenant Aaron Strong for three separate instances of unreasonable force on people already in custody. Investigators say that Strong once used a baton to beat a detained person lying on the ground, another time kicking a person in the head, then firing a less-lethal beanbag round on a detainee.

Former Lieutenant Aaron Strong was previously charged for using unreasonable force. The grand jury also filed charges against Strong of three civil rights violations for those different instances of unreasonable force and one count of obstruction of justice.

While no new charges are filed from the superseding indictment, Strong was previously indicted for these reasons.

The obstruction of justice charge has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, while the civil rights charges have a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.