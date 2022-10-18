Indianapolis Leaf Collection 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — If you live in the city of Indianapolis, you might be wondering what to do with all of the leaves in your yard.

This year’s leaf collection will run from November 7th to December 2nd, according to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works. During this time, you can set out up to 40 bags of leaves every week with your trash. The leaves will be taken at no additional cost to you.

To prevent potential leaf-related problems, the DPW is encouraging you to keep leaves out of storm drain inlets and avoid raking leaves into the street.

It is also asking that you do the following for leaf collection:

1. Place leaves in plastic bags.

2. Keep bags at least three feet away from your trash cart for easy pickup.

3. Have leaf bags outside by 7 a.m. on your normal trash day.

If your leaves are not taken as expected, contact the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622. You can also report the issue on RequestIndy.

If you have leaves to dispose of before November 7th, you can either put them in your trash bin, or take them to the Citizens’ Transfer Station on Saturdays. Leaves should not be burned.

Learn more here.