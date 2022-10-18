Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against FedEx By Families Of Mass Shooting Victims

INDIANAPOLIS — You may remember the night in April 2021 when a man named Brandon Hole shot and killed eight people and then himself at the FedEx ground facility near the Indianapolis International Airport. This year several victim family members sued in federal court. A judge has dismissed part of that lawsuit.

Judge R. Sweeney, II, said in his ruling that part of the suit was thrown out because it involved the Indiana Workers Compensation Act, over which a federal court has no jurisdiction.

The part of the suit that names Securitas, for providing only unarmed security, remains because Securitas did not request a dismissal.

The suit named FedEx Corp., FedEx Ground Service System Inc., Federal Express Corp., FedEx Corporate Services Inc., and Securitas Security Services USA as defendants. The families sought unspecified monetary damages.

The victims of the April 15, 2021, shooting were Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jasvinder Kaur, 50; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Steve Weisert, 74. The shooting began in the parking lot before Hole went inside the building.