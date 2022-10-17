Indianapolis Mayors Sees Progress Despite 18 Murders in October

INDIANAPOLIS – As of last week, there have been 18 murders in Indianapolis since the start of October. That’s already more than the 17 murders reported in September, and the 17 others reported in August.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett says homicides are still down on the year. “We don’t expect crime to be prevented overnight, but they are working because even though October has been a very difficult month, we still remain 17 to 18 percent down in homicides and non-fatal shootings,” said Hogsett in an interview with WISH-TV.

Over a three-year period, Hogsett and the city county council will invest $45 million in special crime reduction grants, according to WISH-TV. That doesn’t include what the city has already spent on new crime reduction technology and additional police officers.

So far this year, 173 people have been murdered in Indianapolis and more than 550 people have been shot.

“But the point is the numbers are moving in the right direction that tells me the investments we are making are helping us reduce gun violence in Indianapolis,” Hogsett said.